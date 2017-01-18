Orange HS sophomore football star Nyquee Hawkins leads Team USA past Japan in International Bowl

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ORANGE, NJ – Orange High School sophomore football star Nyquee Hawkins had the honor of playing for the U-17 National Team in International Bowl VII against Japan on Monday, Jan. 16, at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys. Team USA won, 44-7.

Hawkins is a four-star cornerback prospect who made his fourth appearance in the International Bowl.

“I’ve done this four years in a row,” Hawkins told USA Today. “Having (USA on) the front of my jersey and just playing for my country is a big thing for me. I’m blessed to be here, meet new people, learn things from other coaches and just learn more about the game.”

The U-17 team comprised players who completed their sophomore seasons. Hawkins is ranked as a four-star prospect in the Class of 2019 by 247Sports. He is ranked as the No. 6 cornerback and No. 90 overall player in the nation by 247Sports.

Hawkins has received interest from several colleges.

“The first offer I had was UConn, but right now I’m really hearing from Penn State,” Hawkins told USA Today. “I’m really interested in Penn State, but Michigan State sent me a letter, Ohio State sent me a letter. Rutgers sent me a letter, too, but it’s mainly Penn State.”

Hawkins was a key player for the OHS Tornadoes last fall, helping the team to the state North Jersey Section 2, Group 3 playoff semifinals where they lost to eventual champion Morris Hills to finish with a 6-5 record.

Hawkins’ father, Carlos Hawkins, is an assistant coach for the OHS Tornadoes. Carlos Hawkins also is a OHS graduate, Class of 1998.