Orange HS girls’ basketball team moves to 10-4 overall and 8-0 in SEC-Colonial

ORANGE, NJ – The Orange High School girls’ varsity basketball team defeated Newark Arts and Caldwell and lost to undefeated West Orange to move to a 10-4 overall record and 8-0 in the Super Essex Conference-Colonial Division.

Senior Imani May had 16 points, six rebounds and four steals and senior Lorenzia Hammer had 10 points and eight rebounds in the 32-25 divisional win over Arts on Jan. 17 in Newark. Junior Imani Paul had four points with eight rebounds and senior Jonai Hill had three points for OHS.

Hammer had 15 points, 12 rebounds, seven blocks, four assists and three steals in the 42-30 home win over Caldwell on Jan. 19 in divisional play. Senior Chaklya Jamaruth had 11 points and two assists; May had eight points, seven assists, five steals and four rebounds; and Paul had eight points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Hammer had 18 points, 12 rebounds, three blocks and two assists in the 39-34 home loss to West Orange on Jan. 21 in a non-divisional game. Jamaruth had seven points, four assists, and three rebounds; Paul had five points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals; and junior Kenia Luna had four points and four rebounds. West Orange improved to a 13-0 record.