Orange HS boys’ basketball team regroups with win over Memorial to move to 10-2 record

ORANGE, NJ – Senior Rasheed Boyd scored 19 points and the Orange High School boys’ basketball team bounced back from just its second loss of the season to beat Memorial, 74-73, Jan. 21 in West New York.

Senior Zahier Childs had 13 points, senior Latrell Wilson had 11 points, senior Wesley Lafleur had 10 points, junior Quasean Waithe added seven points and junior Henry Jean-Baptiste posted six points for the Tornadoes, who moved to a 10-2 record in this non-conference game.

In their previous game, the Tornadoes lost to West Essex, 48-45, Jan. 19, at North Caldwell in a Super Essex Conference-Colonial Division game. Childs had 13 points, Lafleur had 10 points, Boyd had eight points and Wilson had five points for the Tornadoes, who moved to a 4-2 record in the division.