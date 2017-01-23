Orange HS wrestler Ezechiel Conserve wins Essex County Tournament title

Orange High’s Ezechiel Conserve, middle, stands on the podium at the ECT. At right is Caldwell’s John Murphy, who took third place, and Seton Hall Prep runner-up Niko Diakides. Photo by Steve Ellmore.

ORANGE, NJ – Ezechiel Conserve won the 285-pound title to lead the Orange High School varsity wrestling team at the Essex County Tournament at Codey Arena in West Orange, Jan. 19-20.

In the finals, Conserve decisioned Seton Hall Prep’s Niko Diakides, 4-3.

The Tornadoes had other place-winners. Divad Drakeford took sixth place in the 220-pound weight class and Jean Joseph took eighth place in the 113-pound class.

East Orange Campus was led by Jude Pierre, who took eighth place in the 126-pound class.

 

  

