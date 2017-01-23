Orange HS wrestler Ezechiel Conserve wins Essex County Tournament title

ORANGE, NJ – Ezechiel Conserve won the 285-pound title to lead the Orange High School varsity wrestling team at the Essex County Tournament at Codey Arena in West Orange, Jan. 19-20.

In the finals, Conserve decisioned Seton Hall Prep’s Niko Diakides, 4-3.

The Tornadoes had other place-winners. Divad Drakeford took sixth place in the 220-pound weight class and Jean Joseph took eighth place in the 113-pound class.

East Orange Campus was led by Jude Pierre, who took eighth place in the 126-pound class.