Orange HS boys’ basketball team moves to 12-2 record

ORANGE, NJ – The Orange High School boys’ varsity basketball team defeated Bloomfield Tech and Livingston to extend its winning streak to three games and improve to a 12-2 overall record.

Zahier Childs scored 16 points and D’Angelo Blackmand had 10 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Tornadoes to a 76-66 home win over Bloomfield Tech on Jan. 24 in a Super Essex Conference non-division game. Wesley Lafleur had 12 points, eight assists and three steals; Armand Jacques had 10 points; Rasheed Boyd had eight points and 10 rebounds and Mischael Noelvil had eight points.

The Tornadoes defeated Livingston, 79-35, Jan. 26, at home in a SEC-Colonial Division game. OHS is 5-2 in the division.

The Essex County Tournament seeds will be officially announced on Tuesday, Jan. 31.