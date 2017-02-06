Orange HS girls’ basketball team enjoying fine sucess

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ORANGE, NJ – The Orange High School girls’ varsity basketball team is enjoying a fine season.

Imani May had 16 points and seven rebounds and Chayla Jamaruth had 15 points to lead the Tornadoes to a 46-19 win at Irvington on Jan. 31 in a Super Essex Conference-Colonial Division game. Lorenzia Hammer also had eight points, six rebounds, four blocks and three assists for the Tornadoes, who improved to a 12-5 overall record and 10-0 in the division.

The Tornadoes hope to make a strong run in the Essex County Tournament. OHS, seeded No. 8, will host No. 9 seed Columbia in the first round on Feb. 11 at 1 p.m.