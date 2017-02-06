Orange HS boys’ basketball team stretches winning sreak to seven to move to 16-2 record

ORANGE, NJ – The Orange High School boys’ varsity basketball team defeated Hackettstown, North 13th St. Tech and Millburn to extend its winning streak to seven games and improve to a 16-2 record.

Wesley Lafleur had 14 points and nine assists and D’Angelo Blackmand had 13 points and 12 rebounds in the 52-47 home win over Hackettstown on Jan. 30 in a non-conference game. Henry Jean-Baptiste also had nine points and eight rebounds and Latrell Wilson had seven points and eight rebounds.

Zahier Childs scored 19 points and Blackmand had 13 points and 11 rebounds in the 71-49 win over North 13th St. Tech on Jan. 31 in a Super Essex Conference-Colonial Division game. Jean-Baptiste had 11 points and nine rebounds and Wilson also had 11 points. Mischael Noelvil had four points, five rebounds, four assists and six steals and Armand Jacques had five points.

Blackmand had 14 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks in a 71-64 home win over Millburn on Feb. 2 in a divisional game. Lafleur had 12 points and eight assists; Childs had 12 points and Jean-Baptiste had eight points and eight rebounds. OHS improved to 7-2 in the division.

The Tornadoes hope to make a strong run in the Essex County Tournament. OHS, seeded ninth, will visit eighth-seeded Barringer in the first round on Feb. 11 at 1 p.m. in Newark.