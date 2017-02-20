Orange HS boys’ basketball teams seeks good run in state tournament

ORANGE, NJ – The Orange High School boys’ varsity basketball team hopes to make a strong run in the North Jersey Section 2, Group 3 state tournament.

The Tornadoes, who had an 18-4 record through Feb. 16, will host 14th-seeded Cliffside Park in the quarterfinals on Feb. 28. The winner will face the winner between No. 11 seed Iselin Kennedy and No. 6 seed Snyder in the quarterfinals on March 2. The top seed is Rahway. Chatham is the second seed.

Rasheed Boyd hit a free throw with 1.2 seconds left to lift the Tornadoes to a 49-48 home win over Bloomfield in a Super Essex Conference-Colonial Division game on Feb. 14. Boyd finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Tornadoes, who avenged a 39-36 loss to Bloomfield on Jan. 10 in Bloomfield.

Zahier Childs, Armand Jacques, Henry Jean-Baptiste and Mischael Noelvil each had six points and Wesley Lafleur and D’Angelo Blackmand each had five points. Lafleur also had seven assists.

Childs scored 13 points and Noelvil had 10 points, but the Tornadoes lost at Verona, 60-47, Feb. 16, in a divisional game. Jean-Baptiste had seven points; Boyd had five points and nine rebounds and Jacques had three points.