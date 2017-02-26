Orange HS wrestler Ezechiel Conserve enjoys good run in Region 3 tournament

ORANGE, NJ – Orange High School standout wrestler Ezechiel Conserve enjoyed a strong run in the Region 3 tournament held at West Orange High School.

Conserve, competing in the 285-pound heavyweight class, pinned West Morris Mendham’s Blake Barrigan in 4:08 in the first round on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

In the quarterfinals on Friday, Feb. 24, Conserve lost to Morris Catholic’s Zack Sieb in a pin in 5:42.

On Saturday, Conserve lost to Madison’s Kyriakos Kostidakis, 6-1, in the wrestleback quarterfinals to become eliminated.

Jean Joseph (113-pound weight class) and Divad Drakeford (220) were the other OHS wrestlers in the region tournament, but both were eliminated in the first round.

This season, Conserve won the Essex County Tournament championship at 285 at Codey Arena in West Orange. He took second at the District 10 tournament held at Nutley High School to advance to the region tournament.