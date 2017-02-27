Orange HS girls’ basketball team ends regular season; gears up for state tourney

ORANGE, NJ – The Orange High School girls’ varsity basketball team defeated Montclair Kimberley Academy and lost to Morris Hills to end the regular season.

Imani May had 14 points; Chkayla Jamaruth had 10 points and Jada Hamilton had nine points in the 35-32 win at Montclair Kimberley Academy on Feb. 21.

May scored 22 points; Hamilton had 11 points and Jamaruth had nine points in the 54-42 home loss to Morris Hills on Feb. 25. OHS moved to a 17-7 record.

The Tornadoes, seeded fifth, were scheduled to host No. 12 seed Colonia in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 3 state tournament on Feb. 28 at 5 p.m. The winner will face the winner between fourth-seeded Chatham and 13th-seeded Rahway in the quarterfinals on March 2. The semifinals are March 4 and the final is March 7.