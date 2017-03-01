Orange HS boys’ basketball team advances to section quarterfinals

ORANGE, NJ – Zahier Childs scored 17 points; D’Angelo Blackmand had 14 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks; and Rasheed Boyd had 12 points and 13 rebounds to lead the third-seeded Orange High School boys’ varsity basketball team to a 66-48 win over 14th-seeded Cliffside Park in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 3 state tournament on Feb. 28 at home.

Wesley Lafleur had five points and 10 assists; Armand Jacques had five points; and Latreil Wilson had five points and four rebounds for the Tornadoes, who improved to a 19-5 record and will host No. 6 seed Snyder of Jersey City on March 2 in the quarterfinals. The winner will face the winner between No. 2 seed Chatham and No. 7 seed Mendham in the semifinals on March 4.