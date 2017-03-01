Orange HS girls’ basketball team advances to section quarterfinals

ORANGE, NJ – Imani May had 22 points, seven assists and seven steals to lead the fifth-seeded Orange High School girls’ varsity basketball team to a 40-24 win over No. 12 seed Colonia in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 3 state tournament on Feb. 28 at OHS.

Chakyla Jamaruth had nine points; Jonai Hill had five points; and Jada Hamilton had four points for the Tornadoes, who improved to an 18-7 record and will host 13th-seeded Rahway in the quarterfinals on March 2. The winner will face the winner between top-seeded Somerville and No. 8 seed South Plainfield in the semifinals on March 4.