Orange HS girls’ basketball team enjoys banner season; finishes with perfect mark to win SEC-Colonial title

ORANGE, NJ – The Orange High School girls’ varsity basketball team enjoyed a terrific season.

The Tornadoes, under 19th-year head coach Pia Frazier, captured the Super Essex Conference-Colonial Division title with a perfect 14-0 divisional record.

The fifth-seeded Tornadoes defeated Colonia before losing to Rahway in the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 3 state tournament to finish with an impressive 18-8 overall record.

Senior Imani May had 22 points, seven assists and seven steals to lead OHS to a 40-24 home win over No. 12 seed Colonia in the first round on Feb. 28 at OHS.

Senior Chakyla Jamaruth had nine points; senior Jonai Hill had five points; and junior Jada Hamilton had four points for the Tornadoes.

May scored 27 points and Jamaruth had 14 points but the Tornadoes lost to 13th-seeded Rahway, 50-43, in the quarterfinals on March 2 at OHS to end the season.