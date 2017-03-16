Orange’s Lincoln Avenue Elementary School Panthers take part in Jr. NBA Skills and Drills Event

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ORANGE, NJ – The Lincoln Avenue Elementary School Panthers, headed by Shaif Williams, took part in an annual Jr. NBA Skills and Drills Event produced by LGT Sports Management. This is an annual event that sends winning student-athletes from ages 10U to 13U to compete for an all-expense paid trip to New York City and be a part of the 2017 NBA Draft which will be held after the 2017 NBA Championship has been completed.

The event took place on Saturday, February 4. “I was inspired to do this when my son participated in a similar event at the JCC in West Orange,” said Williams, “so I felt it would be a fun way to get our community involved as well.”