Orange HS boys’ basketball players receive All-SEC honors

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ORANGE, NJ – The Orange High School boys’ varsity basketball team, which won a three-way share of the Super Essex Conference-Colonial Division title this season with Bloomfield and Verona, featured three players who earned All-SEC-Colonial Division honors.

Senior guard Zahier Childs made First Team; senior forward Rasheed Boyd made Second Team, and senior point guard Wesley Lafleur made Honorable Mention on the All-SEC-Colonial Division.

The Tornadoes, under head coach Jamaal Cooper, finished with a 20-6 overall record and 9-3 in the division.