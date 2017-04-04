Orange HS baseball team enjoys strong 2-0 start to season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ORANGE, NJ – The Orange High School varsity baseball team, under head coach Wally Boyett, has enjoyed a strong 2-0 start to the season.

The Tornadoes defeated Newark Arts, 15-9, at Monte Irvin Field at Central Avenue Playground in the season opener on Saturday, April 1. Joshua Fields, a junior, went 1-for-2 with four RBI to lead the Tornadoes.

OHS defeated Irvington, 13-0, Monday, April 3, at Monte Irvin Field. Senior pitcher Jean Carlos Tejada struck out 10 in tossing a five-innning one-hitter. Junior Chrystian Walker went 3-for-3 with two triples, two runs and two RBIs, juniors Adam Tizio and Richil De La Rosa each had a double and two RBI; senior Kelly Collin had a double, an RBI and two runs.

OHS schedule

April 5, St. Benedict’s Prep, 4 p.m.

April 7, at Technology, 4 p.m.

April 8, Lincoln of Jersey City, 11 a.m.

April 10, at Barringer, 4 p.m.

April 12, at Verona, 4 p.m.

April 13, North 13th St. Tech, 4 p.m.

April 17, at East Orange Campus (Unity Cup Game), 4 p.m.

April 19, at Newark Tech, 4 p.m.

April 21, Science Park, 4 p.m.

April 24, at Irvington, 4 p.m.

April 28, Technology, 4 p.m.

April 29, at Trenton Tournament, 10 a.m.

May 1, Barringer, 4 p.m.

May 3, Shabazz, 4 p.m.

May 5, at University, 4 p.m.

May 8, at North 13th St. Tech, 4 p.m.

May 10, Belleville, 4 p.m.

May 12, St. Benedict’s Prep, 4 p.m.

May 15, Newark Tech, 4 p.m.

May 17, at Science Park, 4 p.m.

May 19, Hillside, 4 p.m.

Photos by Steve Ellmore