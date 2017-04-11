Orange HS baseball team moves to 5-1 record

ORANGE, NJ – The Orange High School varsity baseball team has enjoyed a stellar start to the season.

The Tornadoes, under head coach Wally Boyett, defeated St. Benedict’s Prep, Technology, and Lincoln of Jersey City before losing to Barringer to move to a 5-1 record.

Senior Jason Juarez went 4-for-5 with three RBI and three runs and junior Chrystian Walker singled twice and scored for Orange in the 11-2 win over St. Benedict’s Prep on April 5 at Monte Irvin Field at Central Avenue Playground. Junior Adam Tizio and senior Anderson Paul also singled and scored.

Juarez went 3-for-5 with three runs and an RBI; junior Joshua Field went 2-for-2 with an RBI and Walker went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI to lead the Tornadoes to a 15-5 win over Technology on April 7 in Newark. Junior Richil De La Rosa Reyes had two RBI. Senior Nelson Aquino struck out four to earn the win.

The Tornadoes defeated Lincoln of Jersey City, 12-6, April 8, at Monte Irvin Field. Fields went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI. Demetrius Maxwell went 1-for-2 with two runs and two RBI; and Juarez, Aquino, Ezechiel Conserve and De La Rosa Reyes each had an RBI. OHS then fell at Barringer, 11-1, April 10, in Newark.

The Tornadoes will visit East Orange Campus on Monday, April 17, in the teams’ annual Unity Cup Game at 4 p.m.