Orange HS softball team enjoys 5-0 start to season

ORANGE, NJ – The Orange High School varsity softball team has enjoyed a great start to the season.

The Tornadoes, under head coach Peter Naumowicz, improved to a 5-0 record after beating Weequahic, 20-10, Monday, April 17, at home.

Stefany Aguilar had two hits and four RBI; Orezia Logus had two hits and three runs scored and Andifer Santana had two RBI for the Tornadoes.

In the season opener, OHS defeated Christ the King Prep, 17-2, April 5. The Tornadoes also defeated Central, 23-5, April 10; Snyder, 14-13, April 13; and Immaculate Conception of Montclair, 19-8, April 15.

Upcoming games

Home games at Orange Park

April 20, Golda Och, 4 p.m.

April 24, Lacordaire, 4 p.m.

April 26, at Christ the King Prep, 4 p.m.