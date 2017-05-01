Orange HS softball team moves to 10-0

ORANGE, NJ – The Orange High School varsity softball team raised its record to 10-0 through April 28.

Ashley Moscoso went 3-for-3 with a homer and five RBI; Orezia Logus was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Stefany Aguilar drove in two runs in the 18-3 win over Lacordaire on April 24 in a Super Essex Conference-Freedom Division game.

Moscosco went 2-for-3 with a homer, three runs and three RBI and Logus went 2-for-4 with two RBI in the 16-4 win over Christ the King Prep in a SEC-Freedom Division game in Newark. Aguilar went 2-for-2 with two RBI and Amanda Anderson with 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI.

Moscoco had four hits and three RBI and Aguilar had three hits and five RBI in the 24-8 home win over University on April 28. Logus had three hits and three RBI and Anderson had three hits and an RBI.