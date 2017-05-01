Orange HS baseball team enjoys wins

ORANGE, NJ – The Orange High School varsity baseball team defeated Irvington and Technology to improve to 8-4 record.

Jason Juarez went 3-for-5 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored and Nelson Moseque-Aquino went 2-for-5 with a double, triple and three RBI to lead the Tornadoes to a 21-1 win over Irvington on April 24 in Irvington. Kelly Collin also had two hits and two RBI.

Moseque-Aquino had two hits and two RBI and Chrystian Walker and Juarez each had two hits and an RBI in the 7-6 home win over Technology on April 28.