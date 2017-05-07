Orange HS baseball team rallies in bottom of the seventh to beat Shabazz

ORANGE, NJ – The Orange High School baseball team rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh to beat visiting Shabazz HS, 7-6, Wednesday, May 3, at Monte Irvin Field. Richie De La Rosa capped Orange’s comeback with a walk-off sacrifice fly, scoring Demetrius Maxwell with the winning run.

Trailing 6-4 lead entering the bottom of the seventh, Orange’s rally started when Adam Tizio led off and reached base safely on a throwing error. Anthony Ozoria and Maxwell followed with consecutive singles loading the bases. With one out, Jean Carlos Tejada connected for a two-RBI double, leaving Maxwell on third as the winning run.

The Tornadoes are currently 9-6. “The next two weeks are very important for us,” said Head Coach Wally Boyett. “It’s the final two weeks of the season and we want to finish strong.”