Orange HS softball team’s unbeaten start to season ends to move to 12-1 mark

ORANGE, NJ – The Orange High School varsity softball team’s undefeated start to the season ended with a tough 12-8 loss to Plainfield in a non-conference game on May 3 at home.

Stefany Aguilar had two RBI; Amanda Anderson had two hits and Orezia Logus and Ashley Moscoso each had one RBI for the Tornadoes, who moved to a 12-1 mark.

In earlier action, Aguilar went 2-for-2 with a double, RBI and a run and Anderson went 1-for-2 with two runs and an RBI in the 9-6 win over Central on May 1.

Logus scored two runs and oscoso and Annemarie Thomas each had an RBI and a run for the Tornadoes.

OHS defeated Lacordaire, 20-5, May 2, in Upper Montclair.

Moscoso went 4-for-4 with two RBI and three runs; Aguilar went 2-for-2 with two RBI; Keturah Cohen went 2-for-2 with two RBI; and Andifer Santana was 2-for-2 with two RBI. Anderson scored three runs and Logus went 2-for-3 with two RBI and three runs.