Orange HS baseball team defeats St. Benedict’s Prep

ORANGE, NJ – Joshua Fields allowed three hits and an unearned run and helped his own cause with two singles at the plate to lead the Orange High School varsity baseball team to a 2-1 win over St. Benedict’s Prep on Friday, May 12, at Monte Irvin Field at Central Avenue Playground.

Fields, a junior, also struck out three and allowed no walks.

Ezechiel Conserve had an RBI and scored a run and fellow senior Demetrius Maxwell had the other RBI for the Tornadoes, who snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to a 10-8 record.

Jason Juarez scored a run and fellow senior Nelson Moseque Aquino had a double for OHS.