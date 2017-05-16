Orange HS girls’ track and field team impresses at SEC meet

ORANGE, NJ – The Orange High School girls’ track and field team finished in third place in the girls’ team standings at the Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division Championships at Schools Stadium in Newark, Monday, May 15.

West Essex was first and Bloomfield was second among the eight scoring teams.

Joanna Marcelin won the triple jump at 32 feet-11.5 inches and took fourth in the long jump at 15-9.

In the shot put, Shahyan Abraham finished first with a throw of 37-5; Tatayanna Richards was second at 30-10 and Caroline Prophete was third at 30-6.5 for OHS.

On the boys’ side, OHS finished seventh in the team standings among the nine scoring teams.