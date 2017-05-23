Orange HS softball team wins SEC-Freedom Division title

ORANGE, NJ – The Orange High School varsity softball team clinched the Super Essex Conference-Freedom Division championship this season. The Tornadoes finished 16-0 in the division.

Stefany Aguilar went 3-for-3 with two RBI and Orezia Logus went 3-for-3 with an RBI in the 22-4 win over Shabazz on May 15 in Newark. Ashley Moscoso and Amanda Anderson each went 2-for-3 with two RBI. Andifer Santana also drove in two runs.

Cordova had a double and two RBI in the 10-7 win over Golda Och on May 17 in West Orange. Naziya Robinson went 3-for-3 with an RBI; and Logus and Annmarie Thomas each went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

OHS, seeded 10th, lost at seventh-seeded Cranford, 21-1, in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 3 state tournament on May 18. It loss was just their second of the season.

The Tornadoes then defeated University, 23-18, May 19, to improve to a 17-2 record.

OHS will play its final game of the season May 23 at Orange Park against New Brunswick at 4 p.m.