Orange HS track and field athletes excel at section meet

ORANGE, NJ – The Orange High School boys’ and girls’ track and field teams had four top-six finishes at the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 3 state Championships, May 26-27, at Madison HS.

On the girls’ side, Tatayanna Beckfod took second in the javelin at 111 feet-9 inches; Joanna Marcelin took third in the triple jump at 34-7 ½; and Nalan Baskerville was sixth in the 100-meter hurdles in 16.33.

On the boys’ side, Daniel Osagie was fifth in the long jump at 22-1 /4.

The four athletes qualified for the NJSIAA Group 3 state Championships, June 2-3, at Northern Burlington County Regional HS in Columbus.