Orange HS baseball team posts good season

ORANGE, NJ – The 2017 Orange High School baseball team finished with an 11-10 record before losing to Chatham, 11-1, in the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 3 state tournament. But frustration was the story of 2017, as an experienced Tornadoes team found themselves frustrated on many occasions in their pursuit to compete with the top teams in the Super Essex Conference-Colonial Division.

“Our pitching was good enough to win more games, but we underachieved at the plate,” said head coach Wally Boyett. “We just did not get the key hits needed to win more games.”

This season the Tornadoes were led by All-SEC Colonial Division second team selection junior Chrystian Walker (.296 batting average with 16 hits, 18 runs, 7 RBI, 10 walks) and All-SEC Colonial Division honorable mention selection senior Nelson Aquino (.294 batting average with 15 hits, 18 runs, 10 RBI and 16 walks).

“Even though we did not accomplish our goal, it was a good season,” said Boyett. “We had some good wins and several really talented freshmen entered the program and contributed, including David Johnson-Guzman (nj.com freshman honorable mention), Devon McKay and Anthony Ozoria. Our freshmen gained a lot of experience at the varsity level, which should help us in the years to come.”

Looking ahead, the Tornadoes lose seven seniors, including Jason Juarez, Nelson Aquino, Jean Carlos Tejada, Demetrius Maxwell, Anderson Paul, Kelly Collin and Ezechiel Conserve. “They all contributed in various ways throughout the season and we appreciate their efforts and commitment to the program,” Boyett said of the seniors.

Many returning players will participate in a full schedule of varsity level summer baseball as the Tornadoes seek to take a step forward in the coming season.

SEC-Colonial Division Awards:

Second Team Infielder – Chrystian Walker, junior.

Honorable Mention – Nelson Aquino, senior.