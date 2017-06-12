Orange HS and East Orange Campus HS softball players earn All-SEC honors

Connect on Linked in

ORANGE/EAST ORANGE – The Orange High School and East Orange Campus High School varsity softball teams featured several players who earned All-Super Essex Conference honors.

Orange HS

All-SEC-Freedom Division

First Team: Amanda Anderson, Orezia Logus, and Ashley Moscoso.

Second Team: Andifer Santana, Stefany Aguilar, and Jasmira Cordova.

Honorable Mention: Keturah Cohen.

East Orange Campus HS

All-SEC-Independence Division

First Team: Kayla Cruz and Jamilah Stevenson.

Second Team: Jaisha Morris and Kayla Mayers.

Honorable Mention: Essense Simmons.

OHS won the SEC-Freedom Division title this season with an undefeated 16-0 divisional record.

The Tornadoes finished with a 17-3 overall record.

EOCHS finished with a 14-8 overall record.