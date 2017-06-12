Orange HS and East Orange Campus HS softball players earn All-SEC honors

ORANGE/EAST ORANGE – The Orange High School and East Orange Campus High School varsity softball teams featured several players who earned All-Super Essex Conference honors.
Orange HS
All-SEC-Freedom Division
First Team: Amanda Anderson, Orezia Logus, and Ashley Moscoso.
Second Team: Andifer Santana, Stefany Aguilar, and Jasmira Cordova.
Honorable Mention: Keturah Cohen.
East Orange Campus HS
All-SEC-Independence Division
First Team: Kayla Cruz and Jamilah Stevenson.
Second Team: Jaisha Morris and Kayla Mayers.
Honorable Mention: Essense Simmons.
OHS won the SEC-Freedom Division title this season with an undefeated 16-0 divisional record.
The Tornadoes finished with a 17-3 overall record.
EOCHS finished with a 14-8 overall record.