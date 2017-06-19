Orange HS senior Lorenzah Hammer earns Best Teammate Award

Orange High School’s Lorenzah Hammer has earned the 2017 Investors Bank Best Teammate Award. Lorenzah, along with student-athletes from high schools in the Super Essex Conference, were recently honored during ceremonies at the Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center. A senior, she played on the Tornadoes’ varsity basketball team. Coaches selected her because of her team dedication, work ethic, leadership and ability to motivate teammates.