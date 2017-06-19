Orange HS senior Lorenzah Hammer earns Best Teammate Award

From left to right: Montclair State University’s Beth Gottung, guest speaker at the awards event and a former MSU field hockey coach; Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center Executive Director Eve Schaenen; Orange H.S.’s Best Teammate Lorenzah Hammer; and Investors Bank Sr. V.P. & Regional Manager Robert Zajac. Photo courtesy by Steve Hockstein.

Orange High School’s Lorenzah Hammer has earned the 2017 Investors Bank Best Teammate Award. Lorenzah, along with student-athletes from high schools in the Super Essex Conference, were recently honored during ceremonies at the Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center. A senior, she played on the Tornadoes’ varsity basketball team. Coaches selected her because of her team dedication, work ethic, leadership and ability to motivate teammates.

