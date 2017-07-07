Orange HS football star Nyquee Hawkins gains major collegiate interest

ORANGE, NJ (updated Friday, July 7, 12:57 p.m.) – Orange High School rising junior Nyquee Hawkins is one of the most heavily recruited football players in the state.

Hawkins, a 6-foot, 180-pound wide receiver/cornerback, has received several scholarship offers from major Football Bowl Series (formerly Division 1-A) colleges and universities.

Hawkins has received 18 offers. Among them are Boston College, Connecticut, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia.

According to 247sports, he is ranked No. 134 overall and the seventh-best cornerback in the nation for the Class of 2018. Scout.com has Hawkins ranked No. 50 overall and the fifth-best CB in the nation.

In January, Hawkins was a member of the U-17 Naitonal Team in the International Bowl against Japan at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, in Arlington, Tex. Team USA won, 44-7. It was Hawkins’ fourth appearance in the International Bowl.