Monte Irvin Giants 19U Wood Bat Classic baseball tournament to be held July 28-30 in Orange

ORANGE, NJ – The 3rd Annual Monte Irvin Giants 19U Wood Bat Classic baseball tournament will be held Friday, July 28 through Sunday, July 30 at Monte Irvin field at Central Playground in Orange, located at 401 Central Ave.

In addition to the hometown Giants (the defending champions), teams committed to play include the Jersey City Sharks (2015 champions), Newark Rebels, Republic Records (Montclair), N. Camden Braves and Philadelphia Black Sox.

“We are excited to present the 3rd Annual Monte Irvin Giants Wood Bat Classic tournament,” said Wally Boyett, tournament director.

“This year’s tournament promises to be the best one yet, so please join us for an exciting weekend of baseball, right here in Orange!”

The tournament schedule is as follows:

FRIDAY, JULY 28

5 p.m., Jersey City Sharks vs. Newark Rebels

7:30 p.m., Republic Records vs. Monte Irvin Giants

SATURDAY, JULY 29

9 a.m., N. Camden Braves vs. Jersey City Sharks

11:30 a.m., Republic Records vs. Philly Black Sox

2 p.m., Newark Rebels vs. N. Camden Braves

4:30 p.m., Monte Irvin Giants vs. Philly Black Sox

7 p.m., 3rd Place “A” vs. 3rd Place “B”

SUNDAY, JULY 30

9:30 a.m., Semifinal, First Place “A” vs. Second Place “B”

12 p.m., Semifinal, First Place “B” vs. Second Place “A”

3 p.m., Championship (semifinal winners)

Past Tournament Championship Game Results:

2016: Monte Irvin Giants 4, Jersey City Sharks 0

2015: Jersey City Sharks 8, Philadelphia Black Sox 4