Former Columbia HS track coach Lisa Morgan to be inducted into Armory Hall of Fame

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – Former Columbia High School track and field head coach Lisa Morgan is among eight distinguished high school coaches who will be inducted into the Armory Coaches Hall of Fame during the AT&T Coaches Hall of Fame Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 17.

The other inductees are Phyllis Anderson, A Philip Randolphm, N.Y.; George Febles, Fordham Prep, N.Y.; Walter Hall, Mount Vernon, N.Y.; Tom Heath, Christian Brothers Academy; Tim Hickey, William Penn, Pa.; Dennis Kornfield, Uniondale, N.Y.; and Mark Mendes, Stuyvesant, N.Y.

“Each of these coaches have shown exemplary leadership and through their support have helped countless student-athletes achieve their dreams, on and off the track,” said Dr. Norbert Sander, President of the Armory Foundation.

The induction ceremony will take place at the center of the Armory Oval on Dec. 17 at 12:30 p.m. and will be broadcasted live via RunnerSpace +Plus along with the rest of the day’s competitions.

This will be the second edition of the AT&T Coaches Hall of Fame Invitational, which last year attracted more than 3,000 athletes from 133 schools across the Northeast.

Morgan, a 1985 CHS graduate, guided the CHS track and field program to numerous championships on the conference, county, state and national levels during her tenure. She stepped down as CHS head coach at the end of this past spring season to become head coach at Bloomfield College.