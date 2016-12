MAPLEWOOD, NJ – Brandon Askew scored 18 points and was named Columbia High School’s Player of the Game in a 63-52 varsity boys’ basketball loss to Seton Hall Prep in the Cougars’ season opener at the Hoop Group Tipoff Showcase at Caldwell University on Saturday, Dec. 17.

Stephan Gabriel had 7 points and 12 rebounds for the Cougars.