Columbia HS indoor track and field athletes give good efforts at Group 4 state meet

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – The Columbia High School boys’ and girls’ indoor track and field contingent gave good efforts at the Group 4 state Championships at the Bennett Center in Toms River on Friday, Feb. 17.

In the girls’ 400-meter dash, junior Brianna Reckling finished 14th in 1:00.22. Junior Catherine Jordan took eighth in the girls’ 800-meters in 2:21.39. Reckling, sophomore Lilian Williams, Jordan and senior Dahria Lewis took sixth in the 4×400-meter relay in 4:05.27. In the girls’ high jump, Jordan and Reckling tied for 10th at 4 feet, 10 inches.

On the boys’ side, senior Jared Pangallozzi finished third in the 3,200-meter run in 9:30.83 and junior David Ives took 13th in 10:01.11. Seniors Malcolm Moore, Jeremiah Richardson, Nile Garcia and Robert Howell finished eighth in the 4×400 in 3:29.31.

The meet consisted of the top six finishers in each event from the section meets.

The top six finishers in each event, plus wild-card berths, qualified for the state Meet of Champions at the Bennett Center. The boys’ meet will be held Feb. 25 and the girls’ meet is Feb. 26.

  

