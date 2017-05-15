Our Lady of Sorrows track and field team takes second at inaugural Saint John the Apostle meet

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ – Despite being short-handed the Our Lady of Sorrows track and field team had a successful outing at the first-ever meet hosted by Saint John the Apostle, losing to the host school by 7.5 points, 376 to 368.5.

OLS scored in every area of the meet, opening strongly in the 1,600 with wins by Emma Torres, who broke her own class record with a 37.4 clocking, Fionn Tynan who cruised to the Boys 3rd & 4th title and Jared Edwards who won the Boys 5th & 6th race by a comfortable margin. Ajamo Carraby-Jones and Nick Torres placed second and third in the Boys 7th & 8th race.

Maudie Grace Lomuscio’s 3rd place in the 3rd & 4th grade race opened OLS’ scoring in the 800’s. Alyma Karbownik followed with a win at the 5th & 6th Grade Girls level and Sergio Marian was second for the boys. Hana Yamaoka took the 7th & 8th girls’ race. Finally, Oliver Karbownik placed second in the 7th & 8th boys’ race in 2:34.8, breaking his own class record and just missed the school record by not even two seconds.

The 400 meters provided some fireworks with a win in the Boys 1st & 2nd race by Joe Schmidt and a third by Bella Borde in the girls’ race. Fionn Tynan sneaked in for sixth place in the 3rd & 4th boys’ race. All was quiet until the Boys 7th & 8th when Nick Torres led the 2nd-3rd-4th placing followed by Akhir Crenshaw and Ajamo Carraby-Jones. Nick’s time of 1:05 was second in OLS history and all three athletes have placed in the top five in school history.

The 200 meter races provided more surprises with Christina Paul and Mary Kola leading off with second and third in the 1st & 2nd grade girls’ race while Brendan McKeon placed third for the boys. Alyma Karbownik added a bronze to her medal collection with a third in the Girls 5th & 6th event. Jordan Ince took third in the 7th & 8th girls’ race followed by a 3-4-5 finish by Oliver Karbownik (28.48), Duken Dossous (28.73) and Sheu Maphosa (28.82), all placing with a third of a second from each other and all moving to the top ten in OLS school history!

The shot put is an event where OLS excels and this day was no different. Lori Kola led off with a third place in the Girls 3rd & 4th while Parker Hamilton finished 2nd in the boys’ contest. His 31 feet, 2 inches for the 4-pound shot was an inch-and-a-half behind first and set a new fourth grade class record. Amelia Benjamin placed second at the 5th & 6th level and Taona Maphosa was fifth for the boys. Teresa Pollard took fourth in the Girls 7th & 8th while OLS rolled threes again when Dukens Dossous (39-5.75), Ahkir Crenshaw (38-3)and Sheu Maphosa (37-2.25) tooksecond, third and fifth with performances that moved all of them to the top 12 in OLS’ history.

Alyma Karbownik added another gold to her collection with a win in the 5th & 6th Long Jump. Jared Edwards tied for 6th for the boys. Charlotte Marian was 4th in the Girls 7th & 8th while Oliver Karbownik and Nick Torres placed third and fifth for the boys.

The TurboJav showed OLS’ blue & gold in almost every level of competition. Caylee Brice, Bella Borde and Mary Kola placed second, third and fifth for the Girls 1st & 2nd grades. Then Zayda Gordon placed fifth in the Girls 3rd & 4th. Parker Hamilton rebounded from his first loss in the shot put to win the boys’ event. Amelia Benjamin and Emma Torres placed third and fourth and Taona Maphos sixth at the 5th & 6th grades competition. Finally, Charlotte Marion placed second and Sheu Maphosa’s 104-10 was good for first to wrap up the 7th & 8th grade competitions.

The final individual scoring came when Brendan McKeon and Joe Schmidt took second and third in the softball throw.

Not to be overlooked were the steady improvements from Zayda Gordon, Zenya Stewart-Mitchell, Kyle Dixon, Stepanie James, Molly Donohue, Ciara McKeon, Olivia Ince, Declan Tynan, Marice Tabron, Jeremiah Lunis, Mikayla Brice, Caroline Schmidt, Maxwell Ince and Aidan Benjamin. Apart from sometimes being only inches away from scoring in the individual events, many played key roles in the large number of successful relays.