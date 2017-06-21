South Orange/Maplewood Baseball teams crowned champions

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE/MAPLEWOOD – South Orange/Maplewood Baseball held the league championship games for all divisions on Friday night, June 16, in Meadowland Park in South Orange. Despite the threat of rain, all games were completed and it was an exciting night for players, families and coaches.

Championship game results follow:

Minor League (Ages 8-9)

adMarketplace 6, Maplewood VFW 2

Majors 60 League (Ages 10-11)

Beacon Jewelers 3, Keller Williams Vanessa Pollock Team 1

Majors 70 League (Ages 11-12)

Bunny’s 10, Wilber’s Painting 5

Babe Ruth League

Kids Docs 17, Taylor Oil 7