Seton Hall Prep football team sparked by solid players

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ – Despite finishing with a 2-8 record, the Seton Hall Prep varsity football team featured several outstanding contributors.

The Pirates, under second-year head coach Vito Campanile, were led senior linebacker Paul Theobald, senior running back/safety Michael Mughetto, senior receiver Dwayne Warren, sophomore linebacker Jonathan Alvarado, junior defensive lineman Johnathon Weir, junior receiver Andrew Perez, freshman quarterback Matt Colantuono, sophomore quarterback Aidan Gilman, junior quarterback Cameron Carti, and sophomore place-kicker Zach Hoban.

Theobald is regarded as one of the top defensive players in the state. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Boston College commit notched a whopping 165 tackles with two caused fumbles, one sack and one blocked punt.

Alvarado followed with 81 tackles, 4 ½ sacks and one fumble recovery. Mughetto had 71 tackles, one caused fumble and one blocked extra point. Weir had 38 tackles and 4 ½ sacks. Mughetto was the team’s top rusher with 543 yards and six touchdowns on 119 carries (4.6 yards per cary).

Warren led the team in receiving with 52 receptions for 707 yards and five touchdowns. Perez had 39 catches for 461 yards and four touchdowns.

Gilman and Colantuono split duties at quarterback when Carti suffered a shoulder injury in the season-opening loss to Peddie. Gilman was 68 of 119 passing (57 percent) for 820 yards with six touchdowns and eight interceptions. Colantuuno had a promising freshman year as he completed 41 of 60 attempts (68 percent) for 538 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions. Carti returned to the team in the ninth game of the season and finished 27-of-53 passing for 308 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Hoban connected on 19-of-23 extra points and 2-of-3 field goals.

SHP’s wins came against Columbia, 42-6, and a good Montclair team, 31-24.

The Pirates, seeded fifth, gave a strong effort in the tough 14-13 loss at fourth-seeded Don Bosco Prep in Ramsey in the NJSIAA Non-Public Group 4 quarterfinal on Nov. 11 to end the season.

The following SHP players made All-North Jersey Super Football Conference-United White Division:

First Team Offense: Warren and junior lineman James Petrovcik.

Second Team Offense: Senior lineman Josh Kaminski and Perez.

Honorable Mention: Senior lineman Brenden Burke.

First Team Defense: Theobald and Mughetto.

Second Team Defense: Senior defensive back Matt Durborow, Alvarado, Weir, and senior lineman Michael Ferguson. Honorable Mention: Senior lineman Matt Jones.