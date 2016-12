WEST ORANGE, NJ – Mya Bembry scored 17 points with 8 rebounds and 6 steals to lead the West Orange High School girls’ varsity basketball team to a 40-23 win over Mount St. Dominic in the season opener on Dec. 16 at WOHS.

Dawn Flood had 8 points and 7 rebounds; Madison Mitchell scored 8 points with 6 rebounds; and Jewell Burnett had 3 points and 8 assists for the Mountaineers. Nahtali Simpson also had 2 points with 4 rebounds in the win.