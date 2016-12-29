West Orange HS boys’ basketball team wins Cranford Holiday Tournament title

WEST ORANGE – The West Orange High School boys’ varsity basketball team defeated both Mount Olive and West Windsor-Plainsboro North in the Cranford Holiday Tournament for its first wins of the season.

Joey Fresco had 17 points, including five 3-pointers, and three assists and Gabie Silvera had 13 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals in the 57-45 win over Mount Olive in the opening round on Dec. 27. Stephon Sheard had 12 points, five rebounds, four steals and two blocks; Jelani Jackson had 10 points and four steals and Tyshawn Dukes had two points and eight rebounds.

Silvera scored 21 points in the 54-42 win over West Windsor-Plainsboro North in the championship on Dec. 28. Dukes had 10 points and Jackson had seven points for the WOHS Mountaineers, who improved to a 2-3 record.