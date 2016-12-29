West Orange HS girls’ basketball team wins Cranford Holiday Tournament to improve to 5-0

WEST ORANGE – The West Orange High School girls’ varsity basketball team defeated both Absegami and Delaware Valley to win the Cranford Holiday Tournament title and improve to a 5-0 overall record.

Sophomore guard Mya Bembry had 18 points, 11 rebounds and seven steals; senior forward Dawn Flood had 10 points and 12 rebounds and junior center Madison Mitchell had 10 points and 10 rebounds in the 65-24 win over Absegami in the opening round on Dec. 27. Senior guard Jewel Burnett had five points, three rebounds, nine assists and six steals; junior guard Shayna Fortfoskey had seven points; junior guard Nahtali Simpson had four points, five rebounds and four steals; junior forward Kendal Hoges had four points; junior forward Cassidy Ferrell had six rebounds and senior forward Deborah Alabi had four points and four rebounds.

Burnett had 17 points, six assists, and three steals; and Bembry had 11 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists, six steals and five blocks in the 49-40 win over Delaware Valley in the championship on Dec. 28. Flood had 13 points, 10 rebounds and three steals; Mitchell had three points and eight rebounds; sophomore guard Kaija Jones had three points and three rebound and Simpson had two points and three rebounds.

  

