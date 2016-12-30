West Orange HS and Seton Hall Prep indoor track and field teams impress at SEC meet

WEST ORANGE – The West Orange High School and Seton Hall Prep indoor track and field teams enjoyed outstanding performances at the Super Essex Conference-American Division Championship meet on Dec. 29 at the Jersey City Armory.

In the boys’ team standings, SHP finished second overall with 61 ½ points and WOHS was fifth with 19 points based on the top six finishes in each event. East Orange had 87 points to win the boys’ team title for the second year in a row.

In the 800-meter run, SHP senior Malik Kosanovich was first in 2:04.42, WOHS junior Ebizie Anuamadi was third in 2:05.90; and WOHS senior Liam Cunningham was fourth in 2:05.96.

In the 1,600-meter run, Kosanovich was second in 4:30.24 and Anuamadi was third in 4:42.01.

SHP junior Dan Gizzo was third in the 3,200-meter run in 10:04.70.

In the 55-meter dash, SHP junior Nick Parisi was fourth in 6.80.

Parisi and seniors Ethan Morrison, William Rockson and Brandon Moorer took second in the 4×400-meter relay in 3:34.97 for SHP.

In the high jump, SHP junior Justice Sims was second at 5 feet, 3 inches. SHP seniors Joshau Kaminski (44 feet, 9 ½ inches) and James Carpio (42-10 ½) took second and third respectively in the shot put.

The WOHS girls’ team finished fourth overall with 34 points among the nine scoring teams. Montclair won the girls’ team title.

Senior Bukola Akinsola won the 55-meter hurdles in 8.71 to lead WOHS. Akinsola, sophomore Kayla Charles, senior Kristina Boafo and sophomore Kayla Robe took third in the 4×400-meter relay in 4:15.12.

Robe was third in the 400-meter run in 1:02.21. WOHS junior Daniella Hull was second in the shot put at 32 feet, 5 ¾ inches.

On Dec. 21, the SHP shot put relay went to the Wayne Gardiner Holiday Relays at Ocean Breeze Arena in Staten Island, N.Y. and took first place. They totaled 90 feet as Caprio threw 44 feet and Kaminski threw 46 feet.