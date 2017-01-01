Seton Hall Prep wrestling teams wins five of six matches to move to 7-1 record

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The Seton Hall Prep wrestling team had a strong week in two quad meets going 5-1 to raise its dual meet record to 7-1. On Wednesday, Dec. 28, the SHP Pirates traveled to Woodbridge High School. They defeated Woodbridge-34-30, and North Plainfield 60-12, before losing to South Plainfield 42-25. On Friday, Dec. 20, they traveled to South Brunswick High School and  defeated North Hunterdon 34-30, Sayreville 55-9, and South Brunswick 54-15. With a blend of veterans and solid freshmen the team now sets its sights on the upcoming Super Essex Conference conference matches this week against. West Orange on Jan. 4 at home and Bloomfield on Jan. 6 in Bloomfield before traveling to Levittown, Pa. and the Harry S. Truman dual meet tournament on Saturday Jan. 7.

  

