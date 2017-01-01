Seton Haill Prep basketball team finishes runner-up in Neptune Jubilee

The Seton Hall Prep varsity basketball team went 2-1 to finish runner-up in the Neptune Holiday Jubilee at Neptune High School. The Pirates moved to a 4-3 overall record.

On Tuesday, Dec. 27, the Pirates defeated Asbury Park, 76-32. Junior forward Alex Imegwu had 15 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals; freshman guard Jabri Abdur-Rahim had 12 points; senior guard Austin Williams had 10 points, four rebounds, four assists and four blocks and sophomore guard Geordan Walker had nine points for the Pirates.

The next day, the Pirates defeated Bloomfield Tech, 75-70, in double overtime in a wild semifinal game. Imegwu hit a three-pointer to tie the score at 56 with :54 left in regulation to send the game into overtime.

Karon Marcus of Bloomfield Tech hit one-of-two free throws to tie the game at 61 and send the game into a second overtime.

In the second overtime, Abdur-Rahim scored seven points and sophomore guard Ashton Miller scored four points lead SHP, which outscored Bloomfield Tech 14-9.

Williams finished with 16 points, four rebounds, and five steals; Abdur-Rahim had 15 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals; Imegwu had 13 points and eight rebounds; senior forward Treyvon Bennett had 10 points and five rebounds; and Miller had nine points and seven rebounds.

In the championship game on Dec. 30, the Pirates lost a tough 48-45 decision to St. Joseph of Metuchen. Abdur-Rahim had 19 points and seven rebounds; and Miller had 14 points and four rebounds.

Williams was selected the winner of the tournament’s Henry Moore MVP. Following the championship game, Williams, “The young guys really stepped up today when I got into foul trouble and kept us in the game. We need to step up as a team and turn things around heading back into league play this week.”