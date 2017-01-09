Seton Hall Prep wrestling team dominates at Harry S. Truman Dual Meet Tournament in Levittown, Pa.

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The Seton Hall Prep wrestling team had an outstanding day on Saturday, Jan. 7, as the Pirates won the title at the Harry S. Truman Dual Meet Tournament in Levittown, Penn. They defeated Bensalem, Pa., 51-21, Central Bucks West, Pa., 43-15, Glen Mills, Pa., 70-12, Harry S. Truman, Pa. , 46-17, and Avon Grove, Pa. , 59-15. The highlight of the day came when Aidan Monteverdi pinned his opponent from Glen Mills in 4:04 at the 182-pound weight class. That was Aidan’s 100th victory in his great Seton Hall Prep wrestling career.

Due to match count issues, some wrestlers did not wrestle in all five matches. The following SHP wrestlers went undefeated: Lawrence Melchionda, 4-0; Maguire Pecci, 3-0; Michael Massa,5-0; Aidan Cunningham, 2-0; Jake Smith, 4-0; Drew Mitzak, 2-0; TJ Calas, 4-0; Danny Young, 5-0; and Monteverdi-3-0.

In Super Essex Conference-American Division action this past week, they defeated West Orange, 49-15, at Tracey Gym; and Bloomfield, 60-12, at the Pit at Bloomfield HS.

SHP will host Cedar Grove on Wednesday, Jan. 11, and Verona on Friday, Jan. 13, at Tracey Gym in SEC-American Division action.