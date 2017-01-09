Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team moves to 6-5-2

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team was 1-0-1 this past week to raise its record to 6-5-2. On Wednesday, Jan. 4, the Pirates defeated Notre Dame, 5-2, at Codey Arena. John O’Hern opened the scoring just 1:21 into the match on assists by Thomas Colucci and Stephen Buck. Notre Dame tied the score at 1-1 later in the period. Buck scored 2:37 into the second period on an assist by Liam Carroll to give SHP a 2-1 lead before Notre Dame tied the score later in the period. SHP scored three goals in the third period to win the game. O’Hern scored a power=play goal on an assist by Buck, Sam Kuprianov scored on assists by Devon Dobres and Kevin Bishop and Colucci closed out the scoring on an assist by Buck. SHP out-shot Notre Dame 41-19.

On Friday, Jan. 6, they traveled to the Flyers Skate Zone in Pennsauken and skated to a 4-4 tie with Bishop Eustace. Jack Nienstedt opened the scoring with an unassisted goal before Bishop Eustace tied up the match later in the first period. Bishop Eustace scored two goals before Buck connected on a goal with assists from O’Hern and PJ Murphy with :53 left in the second period. Bishop Eustace scored just 2:35 into the third period to take a 4-2 before SHP battled back with two goals to tie the score. Gavin Angulo scored with 4:10 left on an assist by Anthony Martine and Murphy tied the match with 2:32 left on an assist by Buck. John Profaci had 25 saves for Seton Hall Prep.