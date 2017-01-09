Seton Hall Prep basketball team moves to 5-5 record

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The Seton Hall Prep basketball team had a 1-2 week to drop its record to 5-5 on the season.

On Sunday, Jan. 8, the Pirates traveled to Harwood Arena on the campus of Kean University to participate in The Scholarship Fund for Inner-City Children 2017 High School Basketball Festival. This is the 14th year this event has taken place. They played Union Catholic and lost, 57-52. The score was tied at 42 after three quarters but Union Catholic outscored SHP, 15-10, in the fourth quarter. SHP was led in the game by freshman guard Jabri Abdur-Rahim, who had 17 points, seven rebounds, and six blocked shots. Junior forward Alex Imegwu scored 15 points with five rebounds; and senior guard Austin Williams had 12 points, five rebounds and four assists for SHP.

On Thursday, Jan. 5, they hosted Immaculate Conception High School from Montclair and won, 61-56. Williams scored a career-high 26 points with five assists and four steals. Sophomore guard Ashton Miller had 12 points, five rebounds, and six assists; and Abdur-Rahim had 10 points with 6 rebounds.

On Tuesday, Jan. 3, the Pirates traveled to Montclair HS. Montclair is coached by former Prep basketball star Gary Wallace, Class of 2007. Montclair came from behind to defeat SHP, 54-52, on a lay-up with :02.8 left in the game. For SHP, Abdur-Rahim had 16 points and five rebounds; Miller also scored 16 points with five rebounds; and senior forward Treyvon Bennett pulled down seven rebounds. This week the team will be on the road traveling to Newark to face Central on Tuesday, Jan. 10, and West Side on Thursday, Jan. 12.

SPECIAL MILESTONE: On Saturday morning, the SHP freshman basketball team defeated Delbarton, 58-55. That victory was head coach Marty Berman’s 600th. He is currently in his 36th year as the freshman head coach and his current record stands at 600-118 (.836).