West Orange HS wrestling team finishes in second place at Union City Tournament

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The West Orange High School wrestling team finished second at the Union City Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 8.

Victor Lopez, Abraham Dada, and Sebastian Rawls won their respective weight classes and Edgar Moreno finished second in his weight class to lead WOHS.

In the finals, Lopez won by 9-1 major decision over Chris Vintimilla of Union City at the 120-pound class; Moreno lost by pin in 2:15 against Yousef Salem of North Bergen at 126; Dada pinned Damony James of Montclair in 1:25 at 152; and Rawls decisioned Kelvin Gonzalez of Lakeland, 10-3, at 170.