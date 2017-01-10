West Orange HS girls’ basketball team raises record to 7-0

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The West Orange High School girls’ varsity basketball team defeated Nutley and Millburn to improve to a 7-0 record.

Mya Bembry had 16 points and nine rebounds and Jewel Burnett and Madison Mitchell each had eight points and eight rebounds in the 44-28 home win over Nutley on Jan. 3. Nahtali Simpson also had eight points for WOHS.

Bembry had a triple-double with 19 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 steals, along with four blocks, in the 50-37 win over Millburn on Jan. 6 at Millburn. Burnett had 13 points, six assists and four steals and Dawn Flood had 10 points, eight rebounds and four steals.

Upcoming games

Jan. 10, Bloomfield, 7 p.m.

Jan. 12, at Livingston, 7 p.m.

Jan. 14, Montclair, 1 p.m.

Jan. 17, at Mount St. Dominic Academy, 7 p.m.

Jan. 19, Bloomfield Tech, 4 p.m.

Jan. 21, at Orange, 2 p.m.

Jan. 26, at Columbia, 7 p.m.