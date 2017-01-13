West Orange HS girls’ basketball team improves to 9-0

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The West Orange High School girls’ varsity basketball team upped its record to 9-0 following convincing wins over Bloomfield and Livingston.

Mya Bembry had 20 points, 12 rebounds, six steals, three assists and three blocks to lead the Mountaineers to a 64-34 home win over Bloomfield on Jan. 10. Jewel Burnett had 13 points, 10 assists and three steals; Nahtali Simpson had 13 points, four assists and four rebounds and Dawn Flood posted seven points and seven rebounds for WOHS.

Bembry had 23 points and 11 rebounds in the 63-19 over Livingston on Jan. 12 at Livingston. Shayna Fortfoskey had 10 points, Simpson had eight points, four rebounds, four steals and three assists, Burnett posted eight points and six assists and Cassidy Ferrell and Madison Mitchell each had three points and eight rebounds. Deborah Alabi and Kaija Jones each had three points and Sarah Thomas had two points.