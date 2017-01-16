West Orange HS girls’ basketball team improves to 10-0

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The West Orange High School girls’ varsity basketball team upped its record to 10-0 following convincing wins over Bloomfield, Livingston and Montclair.

Sophomore guard Mya Bembry had 20 points, 12 rebounds, six steals, three assists and three blocks to lead the Mountaineers to a 64-34 home win over Bloomfield on Jan. 10. Senior guard Jewel Burnett had 13 points, 10 assists and three steals; junior guard Nahtali Simpson had 13 points, four assists and four rebounds and senior forward Dawn Flood posted seven points and seven rebounds for WOHS.

Bembry had 23 points and 11 rebounds in the 63-19 over Livingston on Jan. 12 at Livingston. Junior guard Shayna Fortfoskey had 10 points, Simpson had eight points, four rebounds, four steals and three assists, Burnett posted eight points and six assists and junior forwards Cassidy Ferrell and Madison Mitchell each had three points and eight rebounds. Senior forward Deborah Alabi and sophomore Kaija Jones each had three points and Sarah Thomas had two points.

Bembry had 21 points, 11 rebounds and four steals in the 51-39 home win over Montclair on Saturday, Jan. 14. Flood had 10 points and six rebounds; Burnett had seven points and six assists; Mitchell had seven points and eight rebounds; Simpson had six points and three assists and Jones had six points and seven assists.